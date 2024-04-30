ACA residence hall in Decatur accepting applications

Apr. 30—Applications are now being accepted for the Alabama Center for the Arts' new residence hall in downtown Decatur, The residence hall is slated to open in the fall.

The $15 million, three-story living facility at First Avenue and Johnston Street Southeast will have 49 apartments for Athens State University and Calhoun Community College students enrolled in arts programs. The building is two blocks from the main ACA campus.

For pricing and application information, visit alabamacenterforthearts.org/campus-life/living-here/.

