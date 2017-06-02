AC Milan signs Ivory Coast midfielder Kessie from Atalanta

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 file photo, Atalanta's Franck Kessie, left, and Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic vie for the ball during a Serie A soccer match in Bergamo, Italy. AC Milan has acquired Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie on a two-year loan from Atalanta, as the Rossoneri attempt to make a big impact in the transfer market. (Paolo Magni/ANSA via AP)

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan has acquired Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie on a two-year loan from Atalanta, as the Rossoneri attempt to make a big impact in the transfer market.

The deal requires Milan to purchase Kessie's full rights after the loan period ends.

Financial details were not released.

The 20-year-old Kessie helped Atalanta to a club-record fourth-place finish in Serie A last weekend, scoring six goals in 29 appearances in his first season in the top division.

Kessie is Milan's second signing of the transfer period after center back Mateo Musacchio joined from Villarreal on Tuesday.

The Gazzetta dello Sport has also reported that Milan is hoping to sign striker Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid for 60 million euros (nearly $70 million).