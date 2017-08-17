AC Milan and Napoli likeliest challengers to Juve's crown

FILE - In this Sunday, May 21, 2017 file photo, Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain, left, and Juventus' Paulo Dybala hold the trophy as Juventus players celebrate winning an unprecedented sixth consecutive Italian title, at the end of the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Crotone at the Juventus stadium, in Turin, Italy. The Bianconeri won an unprecedented sixth successive Serie A title last season as well as a third consecutive league and cup double, but for the second time in three years, its bid for a treble was halted by defeat in the Champions League final.(AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)

MILAN (AP) — Juventus' six-year Serie A domination could end this year.

AC Milan has reinforced its squad, Inter Milan has had some much-needed stability after four managerial changes last season, while Napoli looks set to mount an even stronger challenge this time around.

Lazio could also be surprise contenders after Simone Inzaghi's side withstood a late comeback to beat Juventus 3-2 and win the Italian Super Cup on Wednesday.

However, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has warned the rest of Serie A that it will be a very different performance from his team in Saturday's season opener at home to Cagliari.

"We cannot and must not play like that in the league," he said. "This defeat brings us back to earth. Some of the players aren't fully fit yet, so I knew it wasn't going to be easy ... but starting on Saturday you'll see a different Juve."

Allegri also took encouragement from the last time Juventus played Lazio in the Super Cup, in 2015.

"We beat Lazio in Beijing for the Super Cup two years ago and then had a bad start to the Serie A season, so hopefully we'll do it the other way round this time," he said.

Juventus has dominated Italian soccer for nearly a decade, winning three successive league and cup doubles and it will be tricky for anyone to prevent the Bianconeri from extending their league record to seven straight Serie A titles.

Milan was the last team other than Juventus to win the title and, despite having last finished in the top three in 2013, it looks the likeliest to depose the Turin-based club.

The Chinese-led consortium that purchased Milan from Silvio Berlusconi for $800 million in April has infused the club with cash and splashed out more than 200 million euros ($234 million) in the offseason.

As well as signing Italy's top defender Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus, Milan also brought in forward Andre Silva from FC Porto; midfielders Ricardo Rodriguez (Wolfsburg), Franck Kessie and Andrea Conti (Atalanta), Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) and Lucas Biglia (Lazio); and defender Mateo Musacchio (Villarreal).

Fourth place in Serie A now guarantees qualification to the Champions League and that will be the minimum requirement for Vincenzo Montella's team. But, if the new team gels quickly, there is the feeling that Milan could make a strong challenge for the title.

Bonucci was playing down his new side's chances.

"Juve remains favorite and Napoli has a great chance of fighting for the title," Bonucci said in interview with Gazzetta dello Sport. "As we are now we're still a step below both, but we shouldn't put limits on ourselves. After those two, I see Milan, Inter and Roma as equal."

Napoli has finished in the top three in four of the past five seasons but even a record number of points last campaign still left it third, five points behind Juventus.

However, talk of the 'scudetto' is no longer a taboo for Napoli, which hasn't won the title since 1990.

But, while it didn't make any big signings in the transfer window, its biggest success of the offseason has been in keeping its band of talented players together.

It sold Ezequiel Lavezzi in 2012 and Edinson Cavani the following year — both to Paris Saint-Germain — while Gonzalo Higuain moved to Juventus in 2016.

This year Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne have signed new contracts, while Marek Hamsik is just three goals away from breaking Diego Maradona's scoring record for the club.

Mertens was reportedly pursued by a number of clubs — both in Italy and abroad — but the Belgium international, who scored more than 30 goals for Napoli last campaign, opted to extend his stay with the southern side.

"I stayed here because the team plays very beautiful football and doing that we can get a lot of joy," said Mertens, who scored again as Napoli beat Nice 2-0 in the first leg of its Champions League playoff on Wednesday.

Napoli played arguably the best soccer in Italy last season and its attacking flair saw it score 94 goals, but it faltered against teams in the lower half of the table and coach Maurizio Sarri is hoping to have corrected that by the time it kicks of its Serie campaign at Hellas Verona on Saturday.

