AC board in Hereford, special meetings on agenda this week

Monday

Amarillo Independent School District

12 p.m.: Board Room, Rod Schroder Education Support Center, 7200 Interstate 40 West

(Special meeting): Public hearing regarding the proposed 2024-2025 District budget; consider adopting an employee compensation plan for 2024-2025; consider adopting the 2024-2025 District budget; personnel items

Planning and Zoning Commission

3 p.m.: Third Floor of City Hall - City Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan

Consideration of Tierra Santa Unit No. 3, a suburban subdivision to the City of Amarillo, being an unplatted tract of land, in Section 36, Block 1, TTRR Co. Survey, Randall County, vicinity: Helium Road and Rockwell Road, applicant: Furman Land Surveyors, Inc. for Jonathan Lair, Inc.; 335 Business Park Unit No. 2, a suburban subdivision to the City of Amarillo, being an unplatted tract of land, in Section 150, Block 2, AB&M Survey, Randall County, vicinity: Loop 335 and S. Osage Street, applicant: Geospatial Data, Inc. for The 3Thirty5, LLC; public hearing and consideration of Geo. W. Klock’s Subdivision Unit No. 15, an addition to the City of Amarillo, being a replat of Tracts 24A & 24B, Geo. W. Klock’s Subdivision Unit No. 14, an addition to the City of Amarillo, in Section 166, Block 2, AB&M Survey, Potter County, vicinity: Broadway Drive & Cliffside Drive, applicant: Furman Land Surveyors, Inc. for Janet Simmons; public hearing and consideration of rezoning of the remaining portions of Lot 3 & 4, Block 4, Beverly Gardens, a subdivision of the NE ¼ of Section No. 158, Block 2, AB&M Survey, Potter County, plus one-half of all bounding streets, alleys, and public ways, to change from Light Commercial District to Agricultural District with a Specific Use Permit for Sand or Gravel Extraction or Storage, vicinity: Iroquois Avenue & Wilson Street, applicants: Maria & Alberto Garcia; public hearing and consideration of rezoning Lot 6, Block 135, Plemons’s Addition, an addition to the City of Amarillo, in Section 170, Block 2, AB&M Survey, Potter County, plus one-half of all bounding streets, alleys, and public ways, to change from Multiple-Family District 2 to Central Business District, vicinity: Jackson Street & SW 11th Avenue; applicant: First Presbyterian Church of Amarillo Inc.; public hearing and consideration of Zoning Text Amendment of the city municipal code, to change the land use category "Art Gallery or Museum" in the schedule of uses and definitions of 4-10-82&83, and to change the parking space schedule under vehicle parking regulations for "N. Library or Museum" of 4-10-211(2).

City of Canyon Commission

4:30 p.m.: Commission Chambers of City Hall, 301 16th St., Canyon

First reading of resolution approving Project Funding Agreement between G&P Kahlich Industries, LLC DBA Tireworks Tire Pros and Canyon Economic Development Corporation relating to direct financial assistance and job incentives for new business in Canyon; resolution approving Project Funding Agreement Between Canyon Chamber of Commerce and Canyon Economic Development Corporation relating to direct financial assistance for fireworks display for Annual Independence Day Celebration in Canyon; ordinance revising the Subdivision Regulations of Canyon; presentation on potential changes to the Zoning Regulations Map; replacement of Canyon Area Library Roof; City of Canyon Facilities Expansion, Renovations, and Bond Election; 380 Agreement with The Lumber Yard; ordinance amending City Commission meeting dates; executive session.

Tuesday

Amarillo Hospital District Board of Managers

7:30 a.m.: Council Chamber, City Hall, 601 S Buchanan St.

Presentation and discussion of the Pension Fund Investment Performance; AHD Corpus Investment Performance; AHD Audit; NWTH Pension Plan Audit; Agreed Upon Procedures Audit on the Tobacco Settlement Cost Report; 2024 Tobacco Settlement Cost Report; consider resolution to amend existing Indigent Care Agreement with Universal Healthcare Systems; discuss update on the process to terminate the Retirement Plan for Employees of Northwest Texas Healthcare System and transfer pension risk services to an insurance company; presentation of Quarterly Financial Statements; Quarterly Investment Report from Investment Officer; disclaimer of interest in Real Property located in the hospital district vicinity; executive session: real estate and district property located within hospital district vicinity.

Amarillo Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors

11 a.m.: FirstBank Southwest Tower, Ed Davis Conference Room, 9th Floor, 600 S. Tyler

Executive session - deliberation regarding business prospects - (food processing, distribution, food processing, workforce, workforce training center, food processing); deliberate purchase or sale of real property located in the Northeast quadrant of the city of Amarillo; discuss, consider and take appropriate action on Project No. 23-06-03 (Brushwood Acres), and Project No. 24-03-02 (High Demand Job Training Grant); discuss, consider, and take appropriate action on the approval of Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge recipients; Quarterly Investment Report (4th Quarter 2023); Staff Financial and Operational Updates.

Amarillo College Board of Regents

Commons Area of the Hereford, Hinkson Campus, 1115 West 15th St., Hereford

5:30 p.m. (Status update): Hereford Hinkson campus update; Presidential Scholars Costa Rica trip presentation; board nominating committee report; presidential search update; No Excuses 2025.

6:30 p.m. (Regular meeting): Budget Amendments; board nominating committee report and election of officers; MCC community representative to the Board of Regents; faculty promotion in rank; tax abatement consideration; RFP 1408 - insurance consultant and broker of record; investment report; financial reports; purchase of real property; closed meeting.

Thursday

River Road ISD

7:30 a.m.: Central Administration Building, 9500 US 287 North

(Special meeting): Discussion / information items - resignations; action items - personnel.

Community Development Advisory Committee

11 a.m.: 808 S. Buchanan, Room 275

Work session - public service applications to review and independently score, received by the Community Development Department between April 1 and April 30 for FY 2024-2025 Community Development Block Grant allocation for public service awards; discuss and consider Public Service applications for FY 2024-2025 Community Development Block Grant award.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area public meetings for the week of May 20, 2024