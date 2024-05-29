Abused dogs, drugs and more found at Atlanta home, 2 teens charged

Two Atlanta teenagers are facing drug trafficking and animal abuse charges after a months-long investigation.

Police say they served a search warrant on a home on Bakers Ferry Road in Atlanta’s Adamsville neighborhood on Tuesday.

They told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that inside they found at least 10 abused dogs, 11 pounds of marijuana, 24 grams of cocaine, MDMA, prescription painkillers and 11 bottles of promethazine cough syrup.

Investigators also found eight guns, including two that had been reported stolen.

“It was a house that was a nuisance in the community. Our detectives from the narcotics unit were able to go out and do their jobs,” Lt. Gregory Smith said.

APD began investigating the home after neighbors called concerned about the number of people they saw coming in and out.

“There’s a lot of traffic going in and out of that house and I assumed that something was going on,” neighbor S.J. Tuck told Seiden.

Marquise Willis, 17, and Anthony Slaton, 18, were arrested on several felony charges, including drug trafficking and animal abuse.

“One thing I would like to tell the community is just to remain patient and just know that we are working on their behalf. We want to continue to make the city a safe city,” Lt. Smith said.

Seiden put in a request with Fulton County Animal Services to see the rescued dogs but was denied citing the ongoing investigation.

According to the arrest affidavit, an investigator described one of the dogs as having a deep cut on its back leg and scabs on its head.

