https://www.orlandosentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/7AM-WX-UPDATE-FOR-SENTINEL-7.mp4

As a result of Thursday’s area of low pressure, Central Florida can expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday, Spectrum News 13 meteorologist Zach Covey said.

With temperatures in the upper 70s, Central Florida can also expect a light breeze and 5 mph to 10 mph winds, Covey said.

The high today will be 79 degrees and the low will be 57 degrees.