The Absurdity of Attacking Celebrities to Defend Donald Trump

Fifty years ago, California Republicans elected the actor Ronald Reagan to be their state’s governor. Decades later, the same party chose Arnold Schwarzenegger for the same job. Four years ago, Clint Eastwood was given a primetime speaking slot at the Republican National Convention, where he delivered a televised address to an empty chair. Six months ago, the RNC featured a speech by the actor Scott Baio. That celebrity endorsement was made in support of the GOP’s new standard-bearer, Donald Trump, who rose to fame via tabloid newspapers and reality television. A decade ago, when Trump wed for the third time, his wedding guests included celebrities P. Diddy, Heidi Klum, Shaquille O’Neal, Billy Joel, and Simon Cowell.

Given all that, it’s strange that Meryl Streep’s criticism of Donald Trump and the predictable enthusiasm it generated among Democrats is generating mockery. “This Meryl Streep speech is why Trump won,” Meghan McCain declared, as if neither Hollywood Democrats nor the Golden Globes existed when Bill Clinton and Barack Obama won; as if Red America doesn’t embrace every B or C list actor who savages its political adversaries; as if America’s unhealthily celebrity-obsessed culture isn’t a fully bipartisan affair. As Sarah Palin told the Anchorage Daily News in 1996, after driving into the city to attend a celebrity appearance by Ivana Trump at a J.C. Penney, we are “so starved for any semblance of glamor and culture.”

Recommended: Jeff Sessions Said He 'Prosecuted the Head of the Klan.' Here's What Actually Happened.

Fox News, a network that had no obligation to cover the Golden Globes or the political content of its speeches, repeatedly aired footage of Meryl Streep’s remarks throughout the day, suggesting considerable interest among its viewers. Then one of its hosts, Lisa Boothe, said of celebrities, “Who cares what these people think?”

Ahem:

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Trump cares what these people think. A lot.

On Monday, Trump’s senior adviser Kellyanne Conway appeared on at least two television networks to spread various talking points about the Golden Globes. Since the Trump team will be running the executive branch and the military in a matter of days, one wonders how many total hours its members spent on Meryl Streep. Trump will enter office will less experience than any president ever. How did Americans benefit from the fleeting transition hours that he spent with Kanye West? Perhaps the president-elect’s daily intelligence briefings would gain more of his attention if disguised as US Weekly spreads.

Oh, Democrats do lean on celebrity too much for their own good. And as a rule, Hollywood types are not the best source of incisive political commentary. But it’s Republicans who’ve presently made America’s future dependent on the whims of a celebrity-obsessed media hound most famous for hosting The Celebrity Apprentice.

Recommended: Senate Confirmation Hearings: Day One

I’m as happy as anyone to criticize actual idiocy from celebrities. But if Hollywood actors deliver remarks that are praiseworthy on substance, they deserve praise. Every American ought to be glad that Streep delivered the core of her message, knowing as we do that A-list celebrities have the president-elect’s attention.

Here is the part of Streep’s speech I’m praising:

This instinct to humiliate when it's modeled by someone in the public... by someone powerful, it filters down into everyone's life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.

Trump’s bullying instinct is undeniable and alarming. And it is a good thing, not a bad thing, for powerful people handed a microphone to reinforce moral opprobrium against it.

For David French, this part of the speech “eloquently stated the moral imperative that the strong not prey on the weak,” but like many conservatives who commented online, this was not enough for him to praise Streep, partly because he conflates the individual actress with edverything he dislikes about the Hollywood left in general (a tactic with as much rigor as that displayed by French’s critics who impute to him every quality they dislike about the conservative movement), and also because of an old Oscar-night clip. Director Roman Polanski, who once pled guilty to statutory rape, won an Oscar for The Pianist. The crowd was clapping, as they do after every award is announced, and the footage briefly cuts to Streep in the audience, who is standing and clapping.