‘That’s absurd’: Fetterman fires back at AOC over House clash

Dating app maker Bumble has acquired Geneva, an online platform built around forming real-world groups and clubs. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the announcement comes shortly after Bumble revealed that it would be pursuing acquisitions to drive growth, with CEO Lidiane Jones (who joined Bumble from Slack last year) noting on a recent earnings call that the company would consider the "value add" of an acquisition and how it might align with its own business goals. "There’s certainly a lot of interesting technology companies across the industry that we’re constantly looking at, but we immediately look at if it actually aligns and accelerates with our long-term mission here," Jones said on the company's Q1 earnings call this month.