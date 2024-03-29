‘Absolutely outrageous’: Fresno councilmembers respond to Valley Children’s statement on AG letter

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The back and forth entered a new chapter between Valley Children’s Hospital and Fresno City Councilmembers Garry Bredefeld and Miguel Arias Thursday evening, as Bredefeld and Arias issued fiery responses to Valley Children’s Thursday afternoon statement.

A statement from former Fresno Unified Superintendent Michael Hanson, who is now the acting chair of Valley Children’s Healthcare Board of Trustees.

Hanson’s statement, in response to Arias and Bredefeld who requested an investigation into Valley Children’s by California Attorney General Rob Bonta Thursday, read:

It is clear that these two local elected officials – including one in the midst of a political campaign – are simply calling for this investigation today to garner further publicity for themselves. It is disturbing to see elected officials attempt to use children’s healthcare to garner media coverage. Valley Children’s Healthcare has already made public the facts that refute the erroneous claims of these two politicians. It has been our careful fiscal stewardship and the sound management of our investments that has enabled Valley Children’s to remain financially strong at a time when many other local hospitals are struggling or closing their doors. This financial strength allows us to cover the cost of high-quality care that is far greater than what we receive from Medi-Cal and to carry out the mission of this organization – to provide high quality, comprehensive services to children, regardless of their ability to pay. We are proud that our team of caring doctors, nurses and the rest of our staff are able to provide this care to the children of our community as we have for more than 70 years. Michael Hanson with the Valley Children’s Healthcare Board of Trustees.

Councilmember Bredefeld, frustrated by the allegations, says he is only the messenger as he came after CEO Todd Suntrapak, accusing him of hiding behind Hanson.

“It’s absolutely outrageous. And the fact is, where is CEO Todd Suntrapak defending himself? He sends out an outside consultant from the Bay Area who can’t answer any questions. He sends out this guy, Michael Hanson, who failed 70,000 kids in Fresno Unified. I mean, it was easier finding Bin Laden than finding Todd Suntrapak,” Bredefeld said.

Councilmember Arias meanwhile, issued a statement to me that read:

As a donor, customer, and council member responsible for the financial oversight of one of Valley Children’s largest insurance premium payees, we have a responsibility to ensure taxpayer funds are being utilized appropriately. Today’s action is the step toward holding Valley Children’s Board of Directors accountable for improving patient care instead of enriching their millionaire friends I encourage all the employees and patients that shared their stories with us to also share them with the Board of Directors as improvements in patient care will not occur without our advocacy. Councilmember Arias.

In regards to the request for an investigation, I did reach out to California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office Thursday, to ask whether a nonprofit like Valley Children’s could be investigated, and how long the request might take to process. We have not yet heard back.

