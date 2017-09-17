The absolute worst pumpkin-related food crimes

Some pumpkin foods are delicious: fresh pumpkin cupcakes, for example, frosted with cream cheese icing, or crumbly, barely-sweet pumpkin scones. Pumpkin pie!

Others are sick crimes.

SEE ALSO: People are mad at Starbucks for its confusing rollout of the Pumpkin Spice Latte

While the primary focus of pumpkin-season debate remains the Pumpkin Spice Latte (which is more delicious over ice, by the way), I'd like to posit that there are far more egregious pumpkin products out there.

Of course, we can technically blame the PSL for the existence of all these bad, bad foods. So ... maybe the anger is justified?

1. Pumpkin cider

I purchased a six-pack of pumpkin cider in the fall of 2013, eager to sip something cold (it was still hot outside) that still tasted like autumn incarnate. Instead, the pumpkin cider tasted exactly like vomit — not just vomit, the noun, but the actual act of vomiting.

View photos

Image: Totalwine.com

2. Pumpkin spice gum

This one is doubly offensive: not only must you taste the cloying flavor of the gum, but so must everyone around you when it is on your breath for the rest of the day. Friends, not chewing this gum is a public service.

View photos

Image: Amazon

3. Pumpkin Spice Oreos

One Mashable staffer and Pumpkin Spice Oreo survivor compared the specialty cookies to "a Yankee Candle melting in your mouth." Seems bad!

View photos