'Absolute dinosaur' gator seen on Florida school path

May 17 (UPI) -- Wildlife trappers were called to a Florida school where an "absolute dinosaur of an alligator" came wandering up a path.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's office said deputies responded to a report of a a large alligator on a pathway used by kids who walk to and from a nearby elementary school.

Deputies contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for help relocating the 12.5-foot gator.

"PCSO remained in the area to keep the public from accidentally stumbling across this absolute dinosaur of an alligator until trappers contracted through FWC arrived," the Sheriff's Office said on social media.

Deputies helped trappers capture the alligator and relocate it to a more suitable habitat far from the school.