ABQ woman accused of driving drunk with teens, gun in vehicle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is facing several charges after police alleged she was driving drunk with a loaded gun and two teenagers in the car.

According to the criminal complaint, 23-year-old Maribel Gutierrez-Diaz was pulled over near the Big-I just after 9 last night.

A state police officer said he immediately smelled alcohol when he approached the car and asked her to complete field sobriety tests. She did not pass these tests, according to the complaint, leading to her arrest.

When her car was searched, a loaded gun was found on the driver’s seat as well as multiple open alcohol containers.

Police also stated two teenagers were in the car – one “reeking” of alcohol.

Gutierrez-Diaz was booked into MDC and is facing several charges, including aggravated DWI and child abuse.

