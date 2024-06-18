ABQ Sunport parking spaces consistently full, researching options to increase parking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Sunport has seen a spike of passengers over the last couple of months, and it’s causing parking garages to consistently fill up. “It’s not going to slow down anytime soon; summer is busy for travel,” said Leah Black, Outreach & Marketing Manager for the Sunport’s Aviation Department.

Over the last several months, travelers may have seen social media posts from the Sunport’s Twitter or Instagram accounts notifying travelers about how full their parking lots were and to arrive early. Now, as summer ramps up, vacation plans have brought thousands of visitors to the airport. Meaning, finding parking in one of the more than 4,000 spots could be difficult.

“We’re seeing, actually, the numbers surpass our 2019 pre-COVID numbers, as far as passenger volume,” Black explained.

However, Sunport officials say they’re working to find solutions, like building another cell phone parking lot just east of the Sheraton Hotel along Sunport Loop. They hope this addition will keep drivers from parking for too long in the median of the pickup area while they’re waiting for their family members or friends. This lot is expected to be complete in the next couple of months.

They’re also looking at the possibility of new parking areas- but have only just begun those talks. “We are currently researching about new areas and new ways to improve parking,” Black added.

For now, Sunport officials say there are other options when parking is full in the garages or their basic, economy, or premium parking lots. They suggest using the private parking lots down the road that will shuttle you to the airport. “The shuttle is free, it actually puts you closer to the terminal rather than walking from the parking garage,” Black said.

The shuttle system runs 24/7 and offers covered, or open parking spaces. Shuttles arrive every four minutes. It takes about 10 to 15 minutes to get to the terminal after parking. “Arrive early, give yourself some time,” Black said.

