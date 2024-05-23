ABQ RIDE looking for volunteers to help clean bus stops before Pride Parade

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ RIDE is looking for 100 volunteers to help clean bus stops on Saturday, June 1. The event will be the third annual “Adopt-A-Stop” community cleanup.

The goal is to clean bus stops in the city’s International District before Albuquerque Pride Parade, which is scheduled for a week after the cleanup. The bus stop cleanup will go from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Volunteers should register at this link before the cleanup.

“Our transit system is an important part of daily life for so many Albuquerque families, Mayor Tim Keller said in a press release. “Whether you ride the bus to work, or just pass by any of our many bus stops across town, working together to keep these stops clean is an investment in a safer, more beautiful city for us all.”

Beyond the day focused on cleanup, ABQ RIDE invites community members to help with ongoing bus stop maintenance through the Adopt-A-Stop program. The program lets volunteers report bus stop damage, remove graffiti, and help with weekly upkeep. Community members can also report issues by calling 243-RIDE.

“This day of service is part of a bigger vision to empower the community to take pride in and ownership of our transit system,” Transit Director Leslie Keener said in a press release. “I hope the event brings volunteers a sense of motivation and accountability to help keep up the cleanup year-round!”

