ABQ man pleas guilty to DWI resulting in spinal and other injuries to woman

May 28—An Albuquerque man pleaded guilty in federal court to assault charges stemming from a drunk driving crash on Santa Ana Pueblo in 2021 that left a driver seriously injured.

According to the U.S. District Attorney's Office in New Mexico, Lionel Medina, 29, an enrolled member of the Zia Pueblo, admitted in a plea agreement that on Dec. 1, 2021, he drove while under the influence of alcohol.

Medina was driving recklessly and crashed into a vehicle driven by an unidentified woman, who received fractures to her spine, sternum, arm, leg and foot, the DA's Office said.

He was ordered to remain on conditions of release pending sentencing, which has not been scheduled.

Medina could face up to 10 years in prison.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs investigated the case with help from the Santa Ana Police Department and Sandoval County Sheriff's Office.