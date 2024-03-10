ABQ man accused of exposing himself to minors walking home from school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was arrested. He was accused of exposing himself to minors last week.

According to a criminal complaint, 18-year-old Orlando Varela drove up to young girls walking home from school in southwest Albuquerque. On separate occasions, he’s accused of asking if they wanted a ride before exposing himself.

He’s now facing two counts of aggravated indecent exposure.

