ABQ to have the highest UV index in the country on Tuesday

Warmer and dry weather continues this week. The UV index in parts of New Mexico will be higher than anywhere else in the United State on Tuesday.

It was a quiet start to the week across New Mexico with sunny skies, around average high temperatures and light to calm winds. These conditions will continue through Tuesday, but high temperatures will be as much as 10° warmer than today. By Wednesday, southwesterly winds will pick up, with afternoon gusts as high as 25 to 45 mph. These winds will also help to bring one of the warmest days we’ve seen so far this year. The combination of windier weather, very warm temperatures and extremely dry air will again bring back a fire danger to parts of New Mexico.

Some breezy conditions will stick around on Thursday, but a cold front will have swept across the state by Thursday afternoon, leaving temperatures several degrees cooler. The backdoor portion of the front may even bring a few spotty showers to northern and northeastern New Mexico Thursday. Temperatures will start a warming trend again on Friday that will continue into the weekend. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms may be possible starting Saturday afternoon, especially in eastern New Mexico.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.