ABQ couple struggles to get medication after nationwide pharmacy cyber-attack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A nationwide cyber-attack is making it difficult for military clinics, hospitals, pharmacies, and anyone on the Tricare health care program all over the country to get their medication.

“We’re starting to get into panic mode,” said John Fishel, a Navy veteran who served for 20 years and an Albuquerque resident. “What do we do now?”

Dates printed on your food aren’t about expiration: What they really mean

Fishel explained he’s frustrated about how difficult it has been trying to get medication at a Kirtland Air Force Base pharmacy for himself and his wife for the past few weeks. He attempted to try to get answers but would only get automated responses.

“The recording said the system is down. We are no longer process new or renewal prescriptions until further notice,” Fishel said.

According to a press release from Military Health System Communications, the largest drug processing company in the country, Change Healthcare, reported a cyber-attack sometime in February. To protect patient information, the company disconnected their systems on February 21, affecting all military pharmacies, and anyone on Tricare.

“You can’t take that prescription from Kirtland and transfer it to an outside pharmacy because it’s already in their system, and their system is down,” Fishel added.

Biologists warn hunters of dangerous PFAS levels in Holloman Lake birds

The elderly couple said they go to the base for prescriptions because of Fishel’s health benefits from serving in the Navy, allowing them to get medicine for free. However, after several weeks of not getting refills or new prescriptions filled, the couple’s concerns are growing.

“We’re in the, what, twelfth, thirteenth day with nothing done yet, and we’re still waiting for it to be resolved,” Fishel said.

According to the press release, as of March 1, military clinics and hospitals will continue to provide prescriptions but will do the process manually. It also states that military pharmacies will prioritize filling urgent prescriptions first, something Fishel said he also heard.

“You bring out your list of medications, and we’ll decide which ones are critical, and we might be able to refill them,” Fishel said, recalling what he heard.

The couple said they plan on going to the base Monday to see if they can finally get some much-needed medication.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.