ABQ City Councilor asks for multi-agency investigation into police chief crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque city councilor is proposing a resolution that would require a multi-agency investigation into last month’s crash on Central involving Albuquerque Police Department (APD) Chief Harold Medina.

Councilor Louie Sanchez is proposing this after APD announced that they would be conducting the investigation.

Sanchez said, in documents, that it should be done by an outside agency to ensure a fair and impartial investigation.

This proposal is on Monday’s city council agenda. The meeting starts at 5 in the evening.

