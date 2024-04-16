ABQ City Council closer to securing funding for Route 66 welcome gateway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Council is one step closer to building a Route 66 welcome gateway on the east side of the city. The council voted to file for a $500,000 grant from the New Mexico Tourism Department for a Route 66 entrance similar to that of the gateway sign on the city’s west side near Central and Coors.

ABQ city councilor proposes program that would provide day jobs to homeless people

The resolution also allows for an additional $26,000 from next year’s budget towards the project if the grant is approved. The city should have an answer from the state by July.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.