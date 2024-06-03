ABQ City Council to address ‘immigrant-friendly’ charter, Coronado Dog Park funds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday night is the next Albuquerque City Council meeting. Councilors are expected to take final action on a resolution expected to change the city’s charter as an immigrant-friendly city.

The change would allow the city and its departments like the Albuquerque Police Department to aid federal agencies in providing information if an immigrant is charged with a violent crime or has a drug-related charge.

One of the resolution sponsors, Councilor Renne Grout, has said this will only impact those who break the law.

Opponents to the change said this will impact the trust many in the migrant community have with law enforcement and fear for their migrant status.

Also, the council is expected to take action on assigning funds from the sale of the Coronado Dog Park.

In April, the councilors declared the park wasn’t essential and put the lot up for sale. The city said they hope to use the money to add new amenities in the area, like a new dog park a few blocks away. Money from the sale will also be a part of the “Wells Park Neighborhood Trees and Beautification Project.”

Any remaining funds will be invested into the Parks and Recreation in City Council District 2.

