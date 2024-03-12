ABQ BioPark penguin competing in international contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark’s Macaroni penguin is on a mission and needs the public’s help. Out of hundreds of submissions around the world Minnow the Macaroni penguin was chosen as one of 47 contestants for the annual Penguin’s International March.

City of Albuquerque unveils new rideshare program starting March 18

In total, there are 47 penguins from ten different species representing 38 zoos and aquariums around the world. The penguins will battle head to head to determine the ultimate champion and it’s up to the public to decide who wins.

Voting begins on Sunday and ends on April 25 which is World Penguin Day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.