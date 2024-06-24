New ABQ billboard, parents warn public about dangers of fentanyl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In a plea to communities across the state, a group of parents are trying to warn the public about the dangers of fentanyl in a unique way. It’s a brand-new billboard off Paseo Del Norte, near Jefferson, it displays loved ones lost to fentanyl poisoning.

“I hope no other family has to suffer like we’re suffering here,” said one attendee during the Keep NM Alive event Sunday showing the billboard.

“All of them are beautiful people; their children were beautiful,” said Bernalillo Deputy County General Services Manager Lisa Sedillo-White.

They’re all trying to make a difference through the Keep New Mexico Alive Campaign.

Here’s how to donate to victims of fires in Ruidoso area

“I never thought that I would be seeing a picture of my son on a billboard dedicated to victims,” said Kelly Opp, mother of Austin William Burnett, one of the several faces on the billboard.

By putting up the billboard, the group hopes to keep other New Mexican families from having to go through the same pain by raising awareness of how dangerous the drug is, and how easily other substances can be laced with it.

“I’m so grateful to these families that are leading the way to make sure our families are educated,” said Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa.

One of the many faces in the crowd was Sarah Nazorek. She lost her son Alex Landon Gross on Feb. 28, 2022. He was only 16 years old.

“If you’re going to smoke cannabis, you need to know what’s in it,” Nazorek explained. “Sadly, that night, my son didn’t know what was in what he was ingesting.”

She said Alex enjoyed writing poetry, producing music, and drawing. He had blue eyes, and easily made friends with anyone. Now, she’s made it her mission to warn New Mexican families about the dangers of fentanyl.

“The amounts of fentanyl that the cartels are putting in these pills, you’re playing Russian roulette with your life,” Nazorek added.

ABQ BioPark elephant celebrates 50th birthday

Keep NM Alive say they offer a variety of services and resources for families. They encourage people to use them to better understand how to speak with loved ones about the drug; including how to best offer them support and help.

“I just hope that the community will pay attention and seek out information and resources as they need them,” Opp said.

You can visit the website for more information here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.