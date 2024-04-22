Above-average warmth continues, with limited moisture moving through

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Temperatures cool slightly across northern Utah today as the ridge of high pressure in place flattens due to a storm passing to the north. The impact won’t be significant, but many northern valleys will be five to eight degrees cooler than Sunday.

Bottom Line?! Temperatures won’t be quite as warm along the Wasatch Front this afternoon but remain above average, with a few isolated showers possible tonight.

In southern Utah, the warmth remains and another 90-degree day is expected for St. George. Limited moisture moving through the state will bring clouds late in the day to northern and central Utah with a slight chance of showers.

Moisture is expected to remain over northern Utah on Tuesday with a slight chance of a shower remaining. Otherwise, ridging returns through midweek with another warm-up for the Wasatch Front. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 70s through Wednesday ahead of more active weather for the remainder of the week.

Changes to the weather pattern will move in on Thursday as a trough of low pressure is expected to move in from the west. The low will work its’ way through the Beehive State through the end of the week with a secondary system possibly moving in behind it for the weekend.

This next round of wet weather should bring abundant showers to the state with healthy forecasts showing up early for the northern valleys. Our mountain areas will likely see an inch or two of water equivalent with the heaviest precipitation likely Friday into Saturday at this point. Temperatures will likely drop to below seasonal averages for all areas on Friday, remaining cooler than normal into the weekend.

Stay tuned!

