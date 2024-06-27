'Above 1,500 degrees': Fireworks laws in Ohio designed to protect children this July 4

Thousands of children will be rushed to the emergency room this Independence Day because of fireworks injuries.

Fireworks are legal to launch in Ohio during July 4 celebrations, but only under specific guidelines and on certain days, according to the state fire marshal's office.

This year, adults in the Buckeye State can discharge fireworks labeled as "1.4G consumer" 4-11 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, then again the same times July 3-7.

"Even sparklers can cause serious injuries if not handled correctly," Anita Metheny of the fire marshal's office said. "Always supervise their use or consider safer alternatives like glow sticks, especially for children."

Fireworks caused $700,000 in damages last year

Statistics from the state fire marshal's Fire Prevention Bureau show 128 fireworks incidents in Ohio in 2023 caused 22 residential building fires totaling nearly $700,000 in damages.

So far in 2024, there have been 10 incidents involving fireworks causing almost $10,000 in losses, the fire marshal's office reported in a news release.

Fireworks were involved in more than 10,200 treated injuries nationwide in 2022, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Nearly half of all the fireworks injuries reported in Ohio in 2023 were to bystanders, many of them children.

"Fireworks can bring joy to our celebrations, but it's important to recognize the inherent risks that come with them as well," Metheny said. "By being informed and following safety guidelines, we can reduce injuries and ensure a festive and safe Fourth of July for all."

'A sparkler can reach temperatures above 1,500 degrees'

The ER trips mostly were caused by bottle rockets, sparklers and firecrackers, according to Dr. Anjay Khandelwal, director of the Adult and Pediatric Burn Institute at Akron Children's.

"Many families believe sparklers are harmless and safe for young children to use," Khandelwal said. "However, they are the most common cause of injury from fireworks in children. What families may not realize is a sparkler can reach temperatures above 1,500 degrees, which can cause serious burns or ignite clothing."

Ohio law restricts who can launch fireworks and when

That's why Ohio lawmakers set so many parameters when they started allowing consumers to shoot off fireworks in 2021.

Only residents over the age of 18 can launch fireworks, and they can't be launched while in possession of or under the influence of drugs or alcohol, along with a slew of other restrictions, the Columbus Dispatch reports.

The National Safety Council provides the following tips for those who plan to set off fireworks:

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear.

Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands.

Never light fireworks indoors.

Only use fireworks away from people, houses and flammable material.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting.

Never ignite devices in a container.

Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.

Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire.

