Abortion rights group Planned Parenthood's president to step down: Buzzfeed

FILE PHOTO: CEO of Planned Parenthood Cecile Richards arrives for the "Glamour Women of the Year Awards" in the Manhattan borough of New York, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The president of Planned Parenthood plans to step down from the reproductive rights group after more than a decade on the job, Buzzfeed news reported on Wednesday, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Cecile Richards, 60, who took the job in 2006, has informed at least some of the organization's board members of her decision, Buzzfeed said, citing one of the sources.

Planned Parenthood spokesman Andrew Taverrite declined to confirm or deny the report, saying by email that Richards planned to discuss 2018 and the next steps for the group's future at its upcoming board meeting.

Richards' departure would be a major change at the helm of the country's most prominent abortion rights group, which has been under fire from Republicans seeking to cut its federal funding.

The Republican-controlled Congress passed legislation last year allowing states to withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote in the Senate to secure passage of the measure.

Defunding Planned Parenthood's was among Donald Trump's promises to anti-abortion groups during the U.S. presidential campaign.









(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Richard Chang)