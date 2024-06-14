Abortion by the numbers in Northeast Pennsylvania

Residents of an eight county region of Northeast Pennsylvania accounted for 1,985 of 34,838 induced abortions performed in the state in 2022, the most recent available data from the state Department of Health shows. That's about 5.7%.

The figures include both surgical and medical abortions, where medication is used to terminate a pregnancy. The 2022 report breaks down figures by the county of residence of women who had abortions and by the county of procedure.

Lackawanna County residents accounted for 447 of the nearly 35,000 induced abortions performed statewide, while Luzerne County residents accounted for 779, Schuylkill County residents 205 and Monroe County residents 408. The numbers for other local counties were significantly lower, including: Pike, 44; Susquehanna, 27; Wayne, 53; and Wyoming, 22.

Luzerne County is the only local county where abortions were performed in 2022, accounting for just 749 of the state's 34,838, according to the data. Of all 2022 abortions statewide, 95.5% were performed in 10 counties: Allegheny, Berks, Bucks, Dauphin, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia and York.

A majority of abortions performed statewide that year were medical, accounting for 19,011 of the 34,838 total. The report does not include county specific data by procedure type.

It does break down data by weeks of gestation. The vast majority, 22,104, of all statewide abortions were performed at eight weeks of gestation or less. None were performed at 24 weeks or more.

The largest age group that had abortions in 2022 was 25-29, accounting for 10,107, or 29%, of all abortions performed. Individuals under age 20 accounted for 8%; those under 18 accounted for 2.2%.

Just over 54% of Lackawanna County residents who had abortions in 2022 were in their 20s. Nearly 60% of Luzerne County residents and 57% of Schuylkill County residents who had abortions were in that age range.

Unmarried women accounted for the vast majority, 88%, of all abortions performed statewide, the data shows.