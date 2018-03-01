Abortion to be illegal? Mike Pence’s prediction enrages Newsroom readers

“It looks like they only care about people before they are born.” “This is the zealot we have to look forward to if Mueller does actually bring down Trump.” “Abortions have always occurred and always will.” Vice President Mike Pence made a startling prediction about legal abortion, saying it would end in “our time.” His remark has fired up thousands of Newsroom commenters.

Pence made the statement while at a luncheon hosted by the anti-abortion organization Susan B. Anthony List & Life Issues Institute. In his speech he said, “If all of us do all we can, we can once again, in our time, restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law.”

The majority of the more than 15,000 comments on HuffPost’s article express outrage: “His personal beliefs are his personal beliefs not a basis for policy,” one reader declared. Many that don’t agree with abortion said they still “think that they should be available and safe.”

The vice president, known for his anti-choice stance, described President Trump as the “most pro-life president in American history” and said the administration would continue to push measures to restrict abortion.

