All aboard for Great Northeast Model Train Show in Dunmore

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Locomotive fans from across northeastern Pennsylvania made it out to Lackawanna County for a show like no other.

Bernie’s Model Railroad Shop, the Jessup train store, hosted its Great Northeast Model Train Show in Dunmore Sunday.

The show sold out its 130 vendor spots, all showcasing vintage-styled train pieces, and collectibles for people to purchase.

In its fourth year, the twice-annual event held in March and October wants to bring together enthusiasts who share an interest in the hobby.

“I’ve been into trains since I was a little kid, I started off when I was about 3 months old, it’s something that’s stayed with me all my life. I’m 44 now and it’s something that I really enjoy and am passionate about,” said Event Organizer from Scranton Bernie Macavage.

“I like trains, I like making new friends, I like buying trains, I like doing all of that stuff,” Archbald resident Zack Gregory explained.

The show featured on-theme railroad music, food, and all the train memorabilia a model fan could ask for.

