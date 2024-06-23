All aboard: Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad acquires 2 new historic train engines

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad has acquired two historic locomotives from the Grand Canyon Railway.

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad has added a couple historic train engines to its fleet.

And these two workhorses are no stranger to a national park.

The scenic railroad that makes daily excursions through the Cuyahoga Valley National Park has acquired two American Locomotive Company engines from the Grand Canyon Railway, which takes passengers on excursions to see one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

The acquisition is part of the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad's $3 million capital campaign to preserve and expand its fleet of vintage locomotives.

The Leading The Way Locomotive Fleet capital campaign has raised $1.5 million of its $3 million goal.

This brings the scenic railroad's fleet of locomotives to five with the hope of acquiring two more in the future from the Grand Canyon Railroad. The latest acquisition also puts CVSR on track to have the largest collection of restored ALCO engines in the country.

How will the new CVSR locomotives be used?

Joe Mazur, president and chief executive of CVSR, said the acquisition will allow for more flexibility and help ensure the longevity of the fleet.

For one, he said, the additional engines will allow them at times to run two trains simultaneously with locomotives on each end.

It also leaves one locomotive available for back up and provides a better cushion for scheduled maintenance.

“We are thrilled to welcome these two ALCO locomotives to our fleet,” Mazur said. “This expansion not only strengthens our operational capabilities but also underscores our dedication to preserving the legacy of these remarkable machines for future generations.”

To learn more about the scenic railroad, visit cvsr.org.

