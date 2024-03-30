Abingdon’s historical “Moonlite Theatre” under new ownership

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – From 2013 to 2016, the Moonlite Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia sat unused before an attempt was made to open it. After being used by Barter in 2020, the theatre once again sat unused.

But thanks to one family, the Moonlite Theatre will soon be up and running once again.

The drive-in, built and opened in 1949, was once a go-to destination in Southwest Virginia.





“I grew up in Abingdon,” said Co-owner Renee Blevins. “This was a part of my life as a child. My mom came here as a child.”

Blevins, alongside her husband Kyle and their daughter and son-in-law Rebecca and Chance Crusenberry, decided it was time to revive the historic landmark.

“We just thought that would be a great opportunity for not only us but for the community,” said Blevins.

“[We] just wanted to bring something to the community that families can do with their whole family and something different that we don’t already have,” said Rebecca Crusenberry.

The Blevins and Crusenberrys said that drive-in movies won’t be the only activity offered at the theatre.

“We thought it would be a great idea to turn this into not only a drive-in theater where we could show movies,” Blevins said. “But also use it as a multi-purpose venue. We’ve got a lot of ideas of what we could use it for, and we’re excited about it.”













“And we want to focus too on having activities that’s more than just the drive-in,” said Crusenberry. “So that people will actually come hours before the movie and do activities with their families. We’re planning on bringing the playground back, having face painting for the kids, cornhole for the adults.”

Due to the historical aspect of the theatre, Blevins said the community reaction to the purchase has been overwhelming.

All photos courtesy of Renee Blevins

“We’ve had at least 4,000 followers on our Facebook page in 20 hours just because of this announcement signed,” said Blevins. “A lot of people were like, ‘My first date was at the Moonlite,’ and then other people said, ‘We just moved here and we’ve not been able to find a lot to do,’ and people are wanting to bring their grandchildren.”

Because of the condition the theater is in, Blevins said a lot of work needs to be done before it’s ready for the public.

“It’ll probably be late fall before it’s done,” said Blevins. “We’re hoping to have some events this summer, some smaller events.”

More information about the Moonlite Theatre can be found on its Facebook page.

