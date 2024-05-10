What would you do? Abilene woman receives water bill for nearly $1 million

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman was shocked when she opened her mail earlier this week and found her most recent water bill was for nearly $1 million.

Debbie Vicray couldn’t believe it when she saw the dollar amount for her bill dated April 25, 2024 was a whopping $911,116.46.

The nearly $1 million bill contained no overage fees. The entire dollar amount was current, and the bill claimed Vicray used more than 99 million gallons of water between the days of March 7 and April 11, 2024.

Vicray says she received the bill before it was processed by her bank, but when she called the City of Abilene’s water services to discuss the large overage, a supervisor told her there was nothing they could do to stop the charge from drafting.

Thankfully, Vicray’s bank was able to reverse the charge, which had resulted in an overage of more than $830,000 on her account.

Now, she’s still waiting to hear back from the City of Abilene about the nearly $1 million bill.

KTAB and KRBC have reached out to the City of Abilene for clarification as well, but as of the publication of this article, no official comment has been released.

