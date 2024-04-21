Abilene Reporter-News sweeps journalism awards, photojournalist wins big

TEMPLE — The Abilene Reporter-News took home 10 awards from the Texas Managing Editors annual conference this weekend. The staff photojournalist won nine of them.

ARN placed third in Newsroom of the Year for Class 1A Division newspapers. The newsroom currently includes reporters Diana Groom and Lani Sneed, and Ronald W. Erdrich, photojournalist and columnist.

Among his awards, Erdrich won Star Photojournalist of the Year for class 1A for the second straight year. He not only placed in photography but also in writing categories in the competition for journalism awards.

In this award-winning photo, Cooper High students on the home side of the crosstown showdown against Abilene High throw ribbons and fling water into the air during a third quarter show of school spirit at Shotwell Stadium Sept. 1, 2023.

Erdrich earned first and second place, and honorable mention in sports photography for the division. He was also named first in feature photography and news photography, and first and second in photojournalism for the Class 1A Division.

Erdrich also placed first in deadline writing and received an honorable mention in feature writing.

Both Groom and Sneed began working for The Reporter-News in October. Groom is a public service reporter who covers public safety, criminal justice, the city and the county. Sneed's beats include business, Dyess Air Force Base, education and events.

A member of the newspaper's staff since 2004, Erdrich has won the first place Star Photojournalist award three times. His first was in 2005 and the second time was last year.

For Erdrich's first place sports image depicting Cooper High School students throwing water and paper streamers into the air during the crosstown showdown game against Abilene High School, judges wrote, "The photojournalist put me right in the middle of the celebration. I felt as though I got soaked in water and showered in streamers."

More information on winners statewide can be found at the Texas Managing Editors website.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Reporter-News sweeps awards, photojournalist wins big