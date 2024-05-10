Abilene preschool employee accused of possessing child pornography

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene preschool employee has been accused of possessing child pornography.

Mark Penfield Eichorn was booked into the Taylor County Jail Thursday on charges for Possession of Child Pornography Under 10YO and Possession of Child Pornography with Intent to Promote.

A press release from the Abilene Police Department states investigators found lewd images of children on Eichorn’s cell phone, as well as other electronic evidence.

Detectives are now asking anyone with additional information on Eichorn to contact police at (325)676-6610 (ask to talk to Cyber Crimes).

Eichorn’s LinkedIn and Facebook pages list him as an employee of St. John’s Episcopal School. LinkedIn states he is a substitute teacher, and Facebook claims he is a Preschool Teacher Assistant.

St. John’s sent a letter to parents after his arrest, which states “this afternoon, Thursday, May 9, the leadership of St. John’s Episcopal School was made aware of an investigation of a staff member by the Cyber Crimes Unit of the Abilene Police Department when a search warrant was served upon the staff member. The school is working in concert with the Police Department.”

KTAB and KRBC have reached out to St. John’s for additional information, and school officials said they would respond soon.

