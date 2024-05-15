Abilene preschool employee accused of being a ‘sugar daddy’ to children

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More information has been released on an Abilene preschool employee who was arrested and charged with possession of illicit media depicting children. According to court documents, he looked at himself as a “sugar daddy” to his victims.

The investigation into Mark Penfield Eichorn started when a Georgia parent noticed her 13-year-old son had more money in his bank account than he should have. Allegedly, the boy was sending inappropriate pictures and videos of himself to Eichorn in exchange for money.

The investigation also found that a friend of that 13-year-old, who was only 12 years old, also participated. Abilene Police became involved when the out-of-state investigation agency contacted APD. Abilene police searched all of his electronics after getting search warrants, where nude images of children who appear to be under the age of 10 were found.

In an interview with Eichorn, he confessed to obtaining and paying for child pornography from the 13 and 12-year-olds for his sexual gratification. He also admitted to other acts, such as inappropriately touching a child and trading child pornography on social media.

Eichorn is charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Porn with intent to promote. He has bonded out of the Taylor County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

