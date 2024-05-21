Abilene police speaks with St. John’s Episcopal parents following employee’s arrest, accusation of crimes against children

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Parents of St. John’s Episcopal students met with members of the Abilene Police Department (APD) Monday to discuss a case against a former preschool employee Mark Eichorn, who is accused of possessing graphic media involving children.

Abilene preschool employee accused of possessing child pornography

Eichorn was a child care employee at St. John’s Episcopal who was investigated by APD’s cybercrime unit, which led to his arrest on May 9 for felony “Child Porn” charges. The investigation first was initiated when a mother from another state said she discovered an unusually large balance in her 13-year-old son’s bank account. When questioned about the balance, the son reportedly admitted to sending Eichorn photos and videos of an inappropriate nature.

Abilene preschool employee accused of being a ‘sugar daddy’ to children

That law enforcement agency then contacted APD, where investigators were able to seize Eichorn’s phone and allegedly found the illicit photos, as well as others on his electronic devices.

Parents and St. John’s school officials were invited to the Abilene Police Department on Monday to discuss the investigation and the state of the school moving forward. However, due to the sensitive nature of the meeting, the school and parents in attendance declined to comment publicly.

APD told KTAB/KRBC, “The case against Mr. Eichorn remains active, as detectives continue working on it. The families were invited to speak with the Detectives regarding any concerns they may have.”

We also attempted to contact St. John’s episcopal regarding their communication with parents, but as of this time we have received no reply.

Mark Eichorn has since been released from the Taylor County Jail after posting a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.