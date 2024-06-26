Abilene pastor fined by the Texas Ethics Commission for campaign finance violations

Local Pastor Scott Beard paid a $3,500 fine to Texas Ethics Commission for violations committed during his 2023 campaign for Abilene City Council.

Four complaints were filed in 2023 with the TEC against Beard.

Each detailed allegations of ethical violations, including knowingly accepting unauthorized political contributions from other churches, submitting financial campaign reports with missing information and making corporate contributions to his campaign in his role as president, founder and senior pastor of FountainGate Fellowship Church.

A sign for Scott Beard's Abilene City Council election campaign in 2023 is displayed in a vacant lot next to with Beard’s church, FountainGate Fellowship, where he serves as senior pastor and president Thursday, March 16, 2023. The placement of the signs were reviewed by the Texas Ethics Commission and determined to violate the Texas Election Code.

During his campaign for Abilene City Council, the commission determined Beard unethically used his position and church resources to store, distribute and display his campaign advertising and to film campaign videos.

In March 2023, a FountainGate Fellowship employee contacted the TEC helpline on behalf of Beard to ask about handing out campaign signs and posting them on church property, according to a TEC order and agreed resolution.

Despite being cautioned that candidates cannot accept corporate contributions, whether monetary or goods and services, Beard did not remove his signs and made a false claim that TEC approved the placement of his campaign signs on FountainGate property.

When determining penalties, evidence found by the TEC determined that Beard "treated FountainGate's resources as his own campaign resources and continued to do so despite being cautioned by the TEC's helpline staff" and "committed extensive corporate contribution violations in defiance of the applicable law."

One allegation related to the campaign advertising was based on false representation of candidacy for failure to include the word "for" on signage and campaign communications to clarify Beard did not hold the office he was running for.

A billboard posted on South 14th Street for City Council candidate Scott Beard in April 2023 was under scrutiny by the Texas Ethics Commission after a filed complaint alleged Beard failed to include the word "for" to clarify he did not hold that office.

The pastor denied the allegations, and he contended he and his opponent Brian Yates were running for an open seat on the city council and that no "ordinary and prudent person" would believe that he was the incumbent, according to the TEC order.

Despite Beard's denial of the allegations, the TEC found credible evidence to support the claim of wrongdoing.

In April 2023, Beard held a fundraising dinner for his campaign where he received monetary donations from FountainGate Merkel, Remnant Church and Hope 4 Life Church, otherwise known as Abilene Hope Chapel.

Beard claimed when he became aware of the church contributions he returned the money. However, during questioning TEC officials found he deposited the churches' checks into his campaign account and reported it on his campaign finance report.

Pastors Dewey Hall of FountainGate Merkel and Bruce Tentzer of Hope 4 Life Church were also reviewed by the TEC for ethical violations with their churches' political contributions to Beard's campaign.

The TEC determined the discrepancies in Beard's campaign finance reports although valid were minor violations and were later corrected and resubmitted by Beard.

The commission's investigation also looked into allegations of accepting funds and nonmonetary contributions from San Diego restaurant The French Gourmet and the Abilene Fire Fighters Association Political Action Committee. They found no credible evidence of ethical violation by Beard.

As written in the agreement between Beard and the TEC, by signing the resolution Beard neither admits nor denies the findings and conclusions and "consents to the entry of this order and agreed resolution solely for the purpose of resolving this sworn complaint."

Beard's payment for the $3,500 fine was received on May 28.

Previous ARN coverage: Election campaign complaint filed against council candidate Beard

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene pastor fined by the Texas Ethics Commission