UPDATED: Abilene man shot in park while walking pets as road rage incident continued

Abilene police made an arrest Tuesday in connection with an alleged road rage incident that turned violent when a man was shot in Scarborough Park on Sunday.

Andre Maurice Lamar Sanders, 26, of Abilene, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a police press release. Sanders was also charged with Class B possession of marijuana.

Sanders was free Wednesday afternoon from the Taylor County Jail on over $175,000 in total bonds, according to online jail records.

"He faces other charges pending the investigation," according to the press release.

Anyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court beyond a reasonable doubt.

History of violence leads to a shooting?

On Sunday, Sanders allegedly followed a mother, 43, and a son, 20, into Scarborough Park in western Abilene after a road rage incident. APD has not released the names of the mother or the son.

The mother and son had left their vehicle to walk their dogs in the park.

Witnesses reported that a man in an orange Jeep got out of a vehicle, pulled out a weapon, and began shooting at the son, according to allegations. The son sustained a gunshot wound in the lower torso.

The son subsequently "returned fire, striking the Jeep," according to the press release.

He was treated at a hospital for his injuries and has since been released. The mother received minor injuries.

Abilene Police Department officers took statements from multiple witnesses at the scene and "were able to get a good description of the suspect and the vehicle," according to the press release.

Sanders was subsequently found and arrested on Tuesday.

He was previously convicted of a class A misdemeanor charge of assault family violence, according to online court records. Sanders pleaded guilty and was sentenced on March 2, 2021, to 45 days in the Taylor County Jail.

