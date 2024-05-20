Abilene man sentenced to 18 years for manslaughter of teen at Coronado’s Camp

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for manslaughter in connection to the death of a teen at Coronado’s Camp.

Sixto Torres received the 18 year prison sentence after he was convicted for Manslaughter Friday following a jury trial in Taylor County for the death of 19-year-old Bernardo Aguilar, who was shot and killed in February 2022.

Torres was found not guilty of Murder, which was his initial charge.

INDICTED: Abilene man accused of killing teenager at Coronado's Camp

Witnesses say Torres walked up to Aguilar while they were both at a job site at Coronado’s Camp and fired the gun.

No motive was ever disclosed, and Torres’ defense argued the gun was negligently discharged.

