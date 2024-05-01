Abilene JROTC cadets awarded and recognized for exemplary service in Washington, D.C.

The Concerned Veterans for America Foundation recognized four Abilene Junior ROTC cadets in Washington, D.C., during a ceremony for the SSgt. Jeremy D. Smith Exemplary Service Award.

Smith, a staff sergeant who enlisted in 2003, served three combat tours in Iraq with the Marine Corps and was deployed to Afghanistan with a Texas reserve unit in 2011.

The award is given in honor of Smith, who was killed in action on April 6, 2011, and recognizes high school cadets who exemplify academic achievement, community service and citizenship.

Four Abilene JROTC cadets were awarded the SSgt. Jeremy D. Smith Exemplary Service Award by the Concerned Veterans for America Foundation in Washington, D.C. April 12, 2024. Individuals in the photo are listed left to right: JROTC Instructor Rogelio DeLeon, SGM Ret. USMC, Cadet Arianna Nájera, Cadet Joshua Raymond Barajas Rios, Cadet Trevor Martin, Cadet Timothy Gonzalez, JROTC Instructor Robert Davidson II, LT Col (ret) USAF, Cadet Jayvee Bautista, JROTC Instructor Ron Deos MSgt Ret. USAF, JROTC Instructor Edgar Ramirez, 1SG Ret. USMC.

In its first year, the award recognizes students from across Texas, Smith’s home state, with plans to expand eligibility in future years to other states.

Jayvee Bautista from Cooper High School, Arianna Najera from ATEMS High School, and Trevor Martin and Joshua Barajas Rios, both from Abilene High School, were recognized April 12 during a presentation ceremony.

The cadets received a plaque, a challenge coin and a recommendation letter from CVA Foundation legal counsel, retired Army Col. Herb Ford.

“I feel like all of my hard work has paid off ever since I came to the United States from the Philippines as a 7 year old," Bautista said.

"I was always afraid of assimilating myself into American society due to my lack of experience and knowledge of English. Now, it feels extremely surreal that I won an award from writing essays in English and being able to visit the Capitol of the very country I was afraid to assimilate into," Bautista said.

Barajas Rios expressed his excitement for being one of the few students to achieve the award.

"Once I heard that I received the SSgt. Jeremy D. Smith Exemplary Service Award, I was shocked and proud of myself due to actually achieving something throughout my high school years and becoming a part of something bigger. Overall, achieving this award felt like a fever dream," he said.

Martin felt honored to be selected for an award honoring an American hero.

“When I received the SSgt. Jeremy D. Smith Award, I was very shocked and overwhelmingly excited. Being able to win an award devoted to a person who served and put their life on the line for their country is truly an honor. Achieving this award has improved my confidence and made me even more proud of myself. It has shown me more of how much I value my commitment to my country," he said.

Najera was thankful for the recognition and hopes it will bring her closer to future goals.

“It was extremely exciting for me and my family! I have had so many aspirations for my future and career ever since I was little and being able to make these goals come true is such a blessing to me, as well as my family,” she said.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene JROTC cadets recognized for exemplary service in Washington