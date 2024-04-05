Abilene ISD announces lone finalist for superintendent

The Abilene ISD School Board announced Dr. John Kuhn as the lone finalist for the position of superintendent.

Kuhn brings extensive knowledge of public education and 27 years of experience as he transitions into the superintendent position, according to an AISD media release.

He is serving as superintendent for Mineral Wells ISD where he has worked since 2016.

Kuhn previously served as superintendent of Perrin-Whitt Consolidated ISD and was a high school principal, assistant principal, teacher and bus driver in the Mineral Wells and Graford school districts.

Kuhn is a public education advocate in Texas and has extensive expertise in creating positive learning environments where students are able to improve academic outcomes and family engagement, supporting professional and personal growth of faculty and staff, strategic planning and innovative leadership, according to an AISD press release.

“I am incredibly humbled by the trust placed in me by the AISD Board of Trustees,” Kuhn said.

“I take the charge of serving as AISD superintendent extremely seriously, and I look forward to working with the amazing team of educators in Abilene.

"The students of AISD deserve the very best education possible, and the staff deserve a leader who supports and celebrates them in their vital mission. I intend to be that person every day.

"I am beyond excited to get started and join the AISD team."

AISD Board President Daryl Zeller expressed his appreciation for the community's involvement throughout the candidate process.

"We are confident that Dr. Kuhn will exceed their expectations as we begin a new chapter of equipping learners for brighter futures in Abilene ISD," Zeller said.

Kuhn holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Texas A&M University-Commerce, and master's and bachelor's degrees from Tarleton State University.

After the state-required 21-day waiting period, Kuhn will officially begin serving as AISD superintendent.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene ISD announces John Kuhn as lone finalist for superintendent