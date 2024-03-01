Abilene Police are searching for a third driver involved a fatal hit-and-run from Thursday, February 29, in the early morning hours. This is the city's second fatal hit-and-run this year, and it's only March.

Abilene Police Department on the scene of the hit-and-run from Thursday, February 29.

Donan Myron Justice, is a 59-year-old Abilene resident, who was "in his wheelchair in the intersection of Highway 351 and the entrance to the Walmart when a vehicle traveling east hit him and fled the scene," according to the Abilene Police Department press release. APD also noted that "a second vehicle also hit Justice and continued without stopping."

Thankfully, some witnesses stopped to help Justice. Unfortunately, however, Justice was later pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Mike McAuliffe.

So far, APD has made two arrests in connection with the alleged hit-and-run. The first suspect, Robby Wayne Hale of Clyde was arrested in Clyde. Hale was then "taken to the Taylor County Jail and is charged with Second Degree Felony Accident Involving Death," according to the press release.

APD later arrested a second driver, John Daniel Gonzales of Abilene, who was "arrested and charged with Second Degree Felony Accident Involving Death," according to the official press release.

According to detectives, "this investigation is ongoing and traffic investigators are searching for the driver of a third vehicle for questioning."

Any information citizens could provide to investigators would help, no matter how small. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Abilene Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-868-TIPS (8477).

All suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene experiences two fatal hit-and-runs in two weeks