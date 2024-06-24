Abilene ex-teacher accused of child pornography faces additional charges

Editor’s note: This news story contains information about alleged child sexual abuse. If you know or suspect that anyone under 18 is being sexually or physically abused, call the Texas child abuse hotline at 1-800-252-5400. To learn more about how to identify signs of child abuse or neglect, click here.

Mark Penfield Eichorn, a former preschool teacher's assistant at St. John's Episcopal School in Abilene, is facing a federal charge of production of child pornography.

This charge stems from an incident on Oct. 22, 2023, in which Eichorn allegedly paid and directed two boys, 12 and 13, to produce a sexually explicit video, according to federal court proceedings.

Taylor County court records indicate, however, that Eichorn is facing additional charges at the state level of possession with intent to promote child pornography and indecency with a child.

Eichorn has yet to be indicted on these two new charges.

He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service after his federal detention hearing June 13.

The United State Federal Courthouse in downtown Abilene.

Anyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court beyond a reasonable doubt.

'Trading images of child pornography'

Eichorn, 27, was initially contacted by the Cyber Crimes Division of the Abilene Police Department in April, according to court documents. APD had received information that he was allegedly "paying children to provide him with naked pictures and videos of themselves."

During the interview, he allegedly admitted to officers that he had viewed pornography of children as young as infants. He also gave officers permission to look through his cell phone.

Officers found multiple lewd images on his cell phone and later on his iPad after they had obtained a search warrant, according to allegations. Eichorn further admitted to "trading images of child pornography" via an online application.

As of June 18, he faces a second-degree felony charge of possession with intent to promote child pornography in connection with the admission in the interview.

'Encounters with children'

In that same interview with APD officers, Eichorn also allegedly admitted to "having encounters with children in the past," according to court documents.

He specifically mentioned an incident with an ex-girlfriend's son who was 10 years old at the time.

While the unnamed child did not have an outcry of abuse, he became "very emotional during the interview and stated that he didn't want Eichorn to get in trouble."

Eichorn faces a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child as a result of the alleged incident. The state charges are each punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

If Eichorn is convicted of the federal charge of production of child pornography, he faces 15-30 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine, along with possible restitution to victims or the community. He also faces a possibility of supervised release of five years to life.

