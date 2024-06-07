The Abilene Police Department has released the following statement about a fatal crash Thursday afternoon:

Abilene Police Traffic Investigators were called out to Loop 322 near the Highway 80 overpass on Thursday, June 6, 2024, just before 4:30 p.m., regarding a traffic collision between two vehicles.

Next of kin notification was made for both drivers. The driver of the black 2000 Ford Explorer, 25-year-old Ulysses Samayoa of Abilene, and the driver of a red 2018 BMW X6, 62-year-old Mary Casey of Abilene, were both pronounced deceased at the scene by a Justice of the Peace.

The Ford Explorer was traveling north on Loop 322 when it veered off the roadway and into the southbound lane, striking the BMW that was going south. The crash resulted in the death of both drivers. There were no other occupants in the vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The state of Texas has not had a day without a highway fatality since Nov. 7, 2000, according to Jill Christie, a traffic safety specialist with the TxDOT Abilene District.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene crash leaves two dead at the scene