Abilene community raises $30,000+ to support local business co-owner’s heart transplant

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The community united to raise more than $30,000 for a local business co-owner in need of a heart transplant.

David Bradshaw is the co-owner of the Dixie Pig and has recently had complications from a long-term heart condition. Bradshaw’s friends and family held a benefit for him to shower him with love and appreciation.

Tracy Mitchell, one of Bradshaw’s close friends and main event organizer, said there was no question about showing Bradshaw love and appreciation through rain or shine.

“It was all about what David and Jill needed, and absolutely everybody came together,” Mitchell said. We’ve been putting this together for a while. For a wonderful man who needs a heart transplant, so we’ve all come together with the Dixie Pig staff, and we’re here to help.”

Misty Heans, another friend of Bradshaw, said she has known him and his family for many years and has been met with nothing but love.

“I’ve worked with David and his family for about 11 years now, and they have become more like family than employers,” Heans said with a smile.

The benefit featured live music, food, a cook-off competition, and a live auction. All proceeds went toward Bradshaw’s medical expenses.

Bradshaw said he was surprised to see his support system show up for him.

“You know, I figured 20, 30 guys have been able to get out in the rain, and they’re out there cooking in the rain. It’s been a long road and a lot of help,” Bradshaw said.

His daughter Krista Martin said she knew her dad’s close friends and family would be there when he needed them most.

“Well, I told my dad all the time, You have a huge group of friends. You have a huge support system. I knew his people would show up,” Martin said. “We’re not finished yet. We still got some fight going.”

The benefit raised more than $30,000 for Bradshaw from auctioning things like Taylor-Swift-signed and Willie-Nelson-signed guitars to participants in the cook-off competition who chose to donate all of the money back.

