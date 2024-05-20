Abilene City Council to vote on new Chick-Fil-A location

Chick-Fil-A could be on the move soon in Abilene.

What the new Chik-Fil-A in Abilene could look like.

Thursday, Abilene city councilmembers will vote on a proposition to allow a commercial lease of approximately 2.596 acres located at 4300 Southwest Drive to Chick-Fil-A.

The city of Abilene owns the land in question, located within the Southwest Drive Complex Park, according to the City Council agenda packet. The entire park contains just under 18 acres with about 14 acres being developed so far.

The proposed lease would allow Chick-Fil-A to move the existing restaurant, located on the corner of Southwest and South Clack Street, to the new location to allow for "better traffic flow."

The land in question currently holds recycling bins for use of Abilene residents but historically has not been used as a park or for recreational purposes.

The proposed location of a new Chik-Fil-A in Abilene.

The land is directly opposite the Walmart. The proposed lease would continue for 40 years.

