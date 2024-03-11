Abilene to cancel upcoming general election as councilmembers run unopposed

The city of Abilene will vote Thursday on the cancellation of the city election scheduled May 4.

Two of the incumbent city councilmembers are running unopposed and will therefore be officially re-elected for another two-year term.

'Will save taxpayers $60,000'

Abilene City Secretary Shawna Atkinson swears in Place 1 councilman Shane Price in 2021. Price originally joined the council in 2009.

On Feb. 8, 2024, Abilene's City Council ordered a general election to be held May 4. Incumbents Shane Price, Place 1 and Lynn Beard, Place 2, filed for re-election as of Feb. 16.

No other candidates filed by the Feb. 20 deadline, however, for a place on the ballot, according to the Abilene City Council agenda packet.

As a result, each of those offices is unopposed for re-election. Under these circumstances, "Subchapter C, Chapter 2, Election Code, authorizes the City Council to declare the candidates elected to office and cancel the election."

This marks the first time in recent years Abilene has been able to cancel a general election because of the lack of opposing candidates.

This cancellation will save Abilene's taxpayers $60,000, according to City Manager Robert Hanna.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene to cancel upcoming general election, saving taxpayers' money