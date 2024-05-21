Abilene Boy Scouts of America reflects on name change 5 years after becoming co-ed: ‘Those kids were in the background’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In a historic move, Boy Scouts of America is rebranding by changing its name to “Scouting America.” This move comes as the program is celebrates five years of allowing girls into the program in an effort to be more inclusive. It was a change that’s teaching many Abilene girls useful life skills.

14-year-old Izabella McCutchen told KTAB/KRBC starting at a young age, she knew she wanted to be a boy scout. So, when allowed to do so, she chose the Boy Scouts over the girls program because of the outdoor activities offered.

“Boy Scouts will talk about how they went camping, rock climbing, all of this hiking, all of this outdoorsy stuff,” Izabella listed as to what assuaged her decision.

However; being a girl in a program that famously prepares boys for incoming manhood by teaching them many outdoors skills hunters, military personnel, and other more “manly” objectives hold; Izabella said she had become used to receiving criticism.

“‘Oh, you’re in a guy’s program. Like, why you are here?’ Like, you just have to look past that,” she gave example before continuing. “The boys are like, ‘these girls are whooping our butts, we got to tail end it.'”

Scout executive Mark Conrad with the Texas Trails Council in Abilene said he had noticed over the years that the Boy Scouts needed to expand.

“So many times families will come to a cub scout meeting, and they would have their daughters with them but they couldn’t participate. Basically, those kids were in the background,” said Conrad.

The name change to “Scouting America” felt natural and fits the program as it goes through changes, Conrad explained to KTAB/KRBC. It’s Representative of the start of a new era.

“Girls came into the old Boy Scouts program called Scouts BSA now, so it just made sense. This council is proud that our female diversity is very strong and really, it’s just an attribute to the kids. They want to do all the great things we do at the Texas Trails Council,” Conrad expanded.



Interested to see how the change will look, Izabella added, “I feel like it’s definitely going to sound more inclusive, but yet again I feel like it’s taking away the history of the program. But, its beneficial for getting more girls into the program and allowing it to seem more diverse, because it is.”

The name change will not take effect until February 8, 2025 on the 115th birthday of the scouting organization.

