Abilene Baptist Church celebrating its 250th year

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A historic Baptist church in Martinez is celebrating its 250th anniversary at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center.

Abilene Baptist Church was formed two years before the United States was formed in 1774. Now, many generations later, members are happy to celebrate its continuing legacy.

“It started off in a little bitty one-room cabin off of Old Petersburg Road. Moved up in the 1800s to off of Old Evans, a little community called in those days called Abilene; we started off as Reeds Creek Baptist Church, and when we moved up to the community of Abilene,” said Dr. Brad Whitt, Senior Pastor. We became the church of Abilene. And then, in the 20th century, we moved up to where we are now on Washington Road. And then, of course, in recent years, we have opened up a new campus out in West Columbia County, currently meeting at the Harlem Middle School.”

Members have found a home in Abilene.

“Very thankful because without this church, I wouldn’t have met my wife. Without this church, I wouldn’t have turned my life around. I wouldn’t be doing the greater good for God. I’m just so thankful that this church saved me when I needed saving,” said JC Murray, an Abilene Member.

Other members are excited to be a part of the church’s history.

“It’s really exciting to be a part of something like this. It’s not every day you can be a part of 250 years, but yeah, it’s really interesting seeing the growth of Abilene from West campus and now,” said Ayden Seanford, Abilene Member.

Pastor Brad Whitt and his congregation are thankful for what the Lord has done for them and looking forward to many more years to come.

“It’s absolutely phenomenal, and it’s all because of him. All because of the Lord above us that were able to do all of these great things,” said Sara Lord, Abilene Member and one of the Head Greeters.

Abilene Baptist was awarded a commendation from Governor Kemp, a flag presentation, a resolution presentation, and a plaque presentation. Former pastors were also recognized at today’s celebration.

“We’re celebrating what God has done, is doing, and wants to do in the future. Thankful for all of the support from the community. To how we get a chance to share back and give to the community. And looking forward too if the Lord terries another 250 years,” said Whitt.

