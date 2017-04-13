Abigail Has A Stunning Revelation On ‘Days Of Our Lives’

They are going to renew their vows to confirm how committed they are to one another, but a stunning revelation could cause Abigail to have second thoughts about her future with Chad on the Thursday, April 13 episode of “Days of Our Lives.”

Previously on the NBC soap, the couple’s marriage was tested because Chad (Billy Flynn) had moved on with Gabi (Camila Banus) when Abigail (Marci Miller) was presumed dead. After she returned to Salem, she and Chad reconnected, but the love he shared with Gabi didn’t truly go away. Abigail insisted that he no longer see Gabi so he would have time to get over her, and Chad agreed, but Deimos’ (Vincent Irizarry) plot threw another wrench in the couple’s way.

Abigail on More

Photo: NBC

When Deimos poisoned Abigail and Gabi and made Chad choose which one would receive the antidote, Chad went to Abigail first before tossing the remaining solution towards Gabi. Abigail later learned that Chad didn’t choose her first simply because he loved her more, but because he knew Gabi could fend for herself long enough while he gave Abigail the first dose. That was when she decided she and Chad should renew their wedding vows.

However, now, as the couple prepares for their intimate ceremony with family, the problems that plague their marriage are still evident. Even though he has tried to stay away from Gabi, it has been difficult for Chad to avoid her completely because Salem is a small town. He also can’t keep her off his mind in general, as evidenced by his photo of her and her daughter on his tablet, and his reaction when she ran out of the party celebrating the vow renewal. This will continue to haunt Abigail.

Read: Rafe Makes A Tough Decision About Eduardo On “Days Of Our Lives”

Of course, the Gabi factor isn’t the only thing that will be upsetting. Chad now knows that Dario (Jordi Villasousa) is in love with Abigail, and that Abigail knew how he felt. And though Abigail does not share his feelings, that, coupled with Chad’s clear confusion about who he wants to be with, could be enough to prompt Abigail to have a shocking revelation—and could halt her plans with Chad.

“Days of Our Lives” airs weekdays on NBC.

